Spotty showers and storms possible this weekend, some strong at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend, and some of those could pack a punch. Stay weather aware!

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers and storms are possible into tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but you may need the umbrella at times. We are also watching out for some patchy fog, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

More showers and storms are possible on Sunday, and some of those could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. The overall threat of severe weather is low, but it is not zero, so stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place for most of us. High temperatures on Sunday reach the lower-80s.

SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Into Sunday night, showers and storms will be possible, especially during the evening hours. We will start to dry out and clear out during the overnight hours. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Next Work Week

Rain chances stick around into the new work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, but most of us start to dry out. Temperatures top out in the low-and-mid-80s. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Wednesday is looking dry and mostly sunny, for now. It will be warmer! Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The summer heat looks to return by the end of the work week.

Temperatures soar into the upper-80s by Thursday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us look dry. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

The forecast looks very similar on Friday. We stay partly cloudy and warm with highs topping out in the upper-80s. Again, a stray shower or storm is possible, but most of us stay dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-60s.

