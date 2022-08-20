Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Teams across the commonwealth returned to the gridiron on this Friday night, opening another season of high school football in Kentucky.
SCORES:
Bell County 43, North Laurel 35
Corbin 24, Pikeville 19
East Ridge 40, Waggener 34
Estill County 14, Powell County 6
Harlan 28, Berea 22
Harlan County 43, South Laurel 7
Hazard 42, Middlesboro 24
Johnson Central 37, Lafayette 8
Knox Central 34, Clay County 26
Letcher Central 52, Shelby Valley 48
Lewis County 40, Morgan County 14
Lynn Camp 20, Jellico (Tenn.) 14
Martin County 41, Leslie County 19
McCreary Central 47, Jackson County 0
Paintsville 21, Floyd Central 14
Perry Central 21, Whitley County 8
Pineville 51, Phelps 0
Prestonsburg 28, Betsy Layne 25
Somerset 28, Garrard County 14
Southwestern 27, Madison Southern 19
Williamsburg 28, Oneida (TN) 27
