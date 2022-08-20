Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Teams across the commonwealth returned to the gridiron on this Friday night, opening another season of high school football in Kentucky.

SCORES:

Bell County 43, North Laurel 35

Corbin 24, Pikeville 19

East Ridge 40, Waggener 34

Estill County 14, Powell County 6

Harlan 28, Berea 22

Harlan County 43, South Laurel 7

Hazard 42, Middlesboro 24

Johnson Central 37, Lafayette 8

Knox Central 34, Clay County 26

Letcher Central 52, Shelby Valley 48

Lewis County 40, Morgan County 14

Lynn Camp 20, Jellico (Tenn.) 14

Martin County 41, Leslie County 19

McCreary Central 47, Jackson County 0

Paintsville 21, Floyd Central 14

Perry Central 21, Whitley County 8

Pineville 51, Phelps 0

Prestonsburg 28, Betsy Layne 25

Somerset 28, Garrard County 14

Southwestern 27, Madison Southern 19

Williamsburg 28, Oneida (TN) 27

