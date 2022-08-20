SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County

SBA Loan Help
SBA Loan Help(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County.

The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822.

The BRC will provide one-on-one help in submitting a disaster loan application for businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters impacted by deadly flooding in late July.

The center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find a list of other SBA Business Recovery Centers across the region below:

  • Clay County: Eastern Kentucky University - Manchester: 50 University Drive, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Letcher County: Appalachian Groundswell: 229 East Main Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College Jolly Classroom Center: 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
  • Pike County: Elkhorn Public Library: 150 East Main Street, Elkhorn, KY 41522
  • Pike County: Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library: 180 Highway 610 West, Virgie, KY 41572

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football

Latest News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has brought in more than 1,000 volunteers over...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
EKY farmers markets
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations