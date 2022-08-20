Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
Aaron Crawford
‘Mimic Mick’: Community hosts vigil for teen who died while serving his people
Knott County Candlelight Vigil - 11:00 p.m.
Knott County Candlelight Vigil - 11:00 p.m.