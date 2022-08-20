One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

Powell County Crash
Powell County Crash(Mary Ann Stacy)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County.

The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened.

Officials said one truck was involved in the crash. The driver of the truck was killed.

The identity of the driver was not released.

