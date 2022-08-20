Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

EKY farmers markets
EKY farmers markets(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region.

The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers.

“People who have been impacted by the flood and in general, sort of the long-term economic fallout from the flood, have access to fresh local food but also our farmers have an income,” local market coordinator Kiristen Webb said.

The markets have been busy every day since they opened, showing the need for fresh produce.

“Whenever we saw the devastation that was happening in Eastern Kentucky, it was very important to us to support folks who have been feeding people in this community all along,” co-founder of Lee Initiative Lindsey Ofcacek said.

Flood survivors from across the region have benefited from the free food, including Brandi White, who was trapped in her home in Payne Gap for three days without food or water.

“It’s been impressive to see how human beings can be. How beautiful they can be,” White said.

The markets will be open every Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the next three weeks with free produce.

