Letcher Central defeats Shelby Valley in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cougars opened the season with a win on their field in the first Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week of 2022.
Play went down to the final seconds, with a final score of 52-48.
Letcher Central trailed by 20 points in the first half.
The Pike County Bowl will be featured as four Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week streams on WYMT.com and H&I.
