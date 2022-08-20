A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States.

The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains.

”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the park Townsend wouldn’t be much,” Manager of the Tuckaleechee Cavernssaid Benjamin Vananda said.

The entrance to the caverns officially brought to life in the late 1950′s is inside a little red house.

”This cavern is estimated to be over 20-30 million years old and it’s incredible the kind of work we have to do to keep the thing going,” said Vananda.

The caverns are home to the ‘big room’ that is the size of a football stadium, with stalactites and stalagmites the size of telephone poles. A 210-foot waterfall cascades down the walls of the cavern.

”With you being so far away from them they don’t look as big as they are so you have to remind them when they get back out,” said Vananda.

Inside Tuckaleechee Caverns is one of the nation’s most-watched seismographs.

”It was installed by the united states military department of defense, the pentagon, and the preparatory commission for the comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty organization which is part of the defense threat reduction agency,” said Vananda.

A monitor in the lobby of the red building, and an innocuous box that is easy to be missed as you descend into the cave are the only markings that there’s the monitoring of the earth’s movements going in there.

The seismographs use is to monitor more than just earthquakes.

”It’ll detect and pinpoint any atmospheric or subterranean nuclear blast and pinpoint it to the point of explosion anywhere around the world,” said Vananda.

The caverns are the best spot for it. No major interstate, no major industrial complex, and no major anything, just caves positioned on the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.