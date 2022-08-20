CDC: Lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches possibly linked to E. coli outbreak

The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37 people in four states.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy’s restaurants.

On Friday, the CDC reported that 37 people in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana had been infected. Ten people have been hospitalized.

The CDC has not yet confirmed the outbreak’s source, but the agency said 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s before getting sick.

As a precaution, the restaurant chain said it would stop serving romaine lettuce in the region.

The CDC is currently not advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce or at Wendy’s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot...
Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’