WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Shelby Valley vs. Letcher Central

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football season is back in the mountains and that means it’s time for another season of our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week!

This week, our crew is headed to Whitesburg as the Shelby Valley Wildcats take on the Cougars of Letcher Central!

Tanner Hesterberg and Jon North have the call starting at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local listings for the channel number in your area. You can also watch everything right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

