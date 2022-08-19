Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country.

“We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.

Many homes throughout Clay County were filled with several feet of water, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“Sometimes we are stretched very thin, and unable to help everyone out at one time. We have had tremendous amounts of support and help from people who have come from everywhere,” Peters added.

Two people were also killed in the county when floodwaters swept through their homes.

Volunteers from Mississippi and Tennessee visited Clay County to clean out damaged homes and install new drywall.

“We follow the Lord. He puts it together. We try to be a servant,” Peters said.

Volunteers plan to work through the weekend to install the drywall and help people recover.

