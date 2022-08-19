Scattered storms return for first football Friday night

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of some spotty storms, it’s been a rather pleasant week so far. That looks to change, however, as we head into the early parts of this weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms are once again bubbling up throughout the mountains as we watch a disturbance pushing through the region. This has sparked scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, and we will watch those progress through this evening. Highs in the lower to middle 80s will settle back into the middle 60s as we drop storm chances overnight.

More showers and storms look to bubble up into the day on Saturday as the next of several disturbances looks to work into the mountains. We’re mild and muggy yet again with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It’s not going to rain all day, but you could get some brief heavy rain if you get under a storm or two. We’ll diminish storm chances overnight yet again, but keep the mugginess and patchy fog around with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Into the New Week

More of the same as we head into the day on Sunday, though it will be cloudier. Showers and storms will once again bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. It will once again not be a washout, but you could get some brief heavy rain during the afternoon hours. Highs are back in the muggy lower to middle 80s. Storm chances continue as the pattern slowly changes into the early part of next week. Most should be confined to the afternoon on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Storm coverage gets a bit more spotty as we head into Tuesday, with a little bit of afternoon sunshine bringing us back into the lower 80s. Our warming trend continues as the forecast looks drier into the second half of the week as well. Just stray chances for storms Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb back into the middle 80s.

