Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.

On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below with information about the vehicle and some surveillance photos of the suspects.

In the post, police said earlier this month a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger Van, was stolen from New Heights Church in Middlesboro.

Later, officers believe the van was used in two burglaries in Knox County and then attempted burglaries at two convenience stores, one in Lee County, Virginia and the other in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the van or the suspects, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division at 423-626-3385.

