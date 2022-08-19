Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications

Lexington lawyer taking FEMA applicant through process
Lexington lawyer taking FEMA applicant through process(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawyers from the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm in Lexington visited Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday to help flood victims with FEMA applications.

This assistance has been provided the last few weeks by retired judge Sam Wright, but the six lawyers joined in an effort to help more people through the application process.

Kristeena Johnson, who is a partner of the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm, said this is the worst destruction she has seen.

“I think we’re used to seeing, at least in our neck of the woods, natural disasters like tornados, but nothing to the extent of just miles and miles of just wreckage everywhere,” she said.

Wright said he loved the help, as it has gotten more people help at a faster pace.

“We appreciate it greatly. Dinsmore coming has been a great relief,” he said.

Wright also said he wants people to know that if their home was damaged, they should file an application as a homeowner, regardless of whether or not the property title was in their name.

