Knott Central hires Randall Mullins as football coach

Knott Central is powering through the 2022 season.
Knott Central is powering through the 2022 season.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in less than a year, the Knott Central Patriots have a new head football coach.

Knott Central announced Friday morning that longtime middle school head coach Randall Mullins will take over the job this season.

Mullins takes over for Joe Beder who resigned the position on Tuesday.

The Patriots open up the season next Friday against Jackson County.

