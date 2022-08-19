Knott Central hires Randall Mullins as football coach

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in less than a year, the Knott Central Patriots have a new head football coach.

Knott Central announced Friday morning that longtime middle school head coach Randall Mullins will take over the job this season.

KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL IS EXCITED TO WELCOME RANDALL MULLINS AS NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH! pic.twitter.com/8ztc4VWF2U — Knott Central Athletics (@KnottAthletics) August 19, 2022

Mullins takes over for Joe Beder who resigned the position on Tuesday.

The Patriots open up the season next Friday against Jackson County.

