Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the law enforcement community in one Eastern Kentucky county are mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a post on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say longtime Deputy John Dale III died earlier this week.

The post did not state how he died, but said Dale started his career at the Paintsville Police Department and spent more than 30 years in law enforcement.

His last assignment was as a deputy at the Judicial Center in Paintsville.

Officials said in the post “he was an asset to our community, a loyal employee and a dedicated family man.”

Funeral arrangements are not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.