Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer

(WMBF News)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the law enforcement community in one Eastern Kentucky county are mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a post on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say longtime Deputy John Dale III died earlier this week.

The post did not state how he died, but said Dale started his career at the Paintsville Police Department and spent more than 30 years in law enforcement.

His last assignment was as a deputy at the Judicial Center in Paintsville.

Officials said in the post “he was an asset to our community, a loyal employee and a dedicated family man.”

Funeral arrangements are not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
One dead in McCreary County crash

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Football Friday Forecast: Dry start, spotty showers and storms possible later
FEMA (generic).
Gov. Beshear says FEMA flooding response improving
Homeplace Meeting - 11:00 p.m.
Homeplace Meeting - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Road Work - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Road Work - 11:00 p.m.