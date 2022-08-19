Hazard beats Jackson City in boys soccer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Jackson City soccer was in town with a match versus Hazard with the Bulldogs taking the win 5-2.

JC went on the board first followed quickly by the Bulldogs.

It was one to one for a while before the tie was broken by Landon Hughes giving Hazard a brief lead.

Jackson City goalie Paxton Howard made a huge save keeping the score 2-1 before Payton Tharp dribbled his way around multiple defenders and drilled a goal to make it 2-2 before the first half was over.

Tharp had a chance to give the Tigers the lead with a late penalty kick that sailed just wide.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.