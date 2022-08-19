Harlan County Beer Company brings hope for tourism and economic growth to rise

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Beer Company is expected to help increase tourism in the area.

The restaurant is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Master brewer for the HCBC, Nicolas Cecioni, said he is excited for what it will bring to the community.

“There’s lots of case studies that have been done previously all around the country where a brewery has come in, and once that place has opened it’s brought people in and other businesses as well,” he said. “It’s helped revitalize the area.”

He also said it will be a place for everyone, including kids and families.

“It is a family dining restaurant,” said Cecioni. “Sit down, bring the family, we’ve got everything like burgers, chips, fried green onions, tator tots. All the stuff that people around here really do love.”

Cole Raines, the executive director of One Harlan County, said he also expects this to bring in a lot of new opportunities for the community.

“Not only will it be creating jobs for local Harlan Countians to work in, but it will also really be bringing in tourist here,” said Raines. “So, I think we will see an increase in tourist to other businesses like the off-road park, you know other local places to eat, places to shop and things of that nature.”

The HCBC is hiring. Application are open until August 21.

