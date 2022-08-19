Governor Andy Beshear: Water debris removal projects to start in EKY

Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.
Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water.

Work is scheduled to start Saturday in Letcher County in waterways by KY-317, KY-343 and KY-805.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer

Latest News

Clay County
Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
HARLAN COUNTY BEER COMPANY
Harlan County Beer Company brings hope for tourism and economic growth to rise
Officials with FEMA, SBA, and the Floyd County Fiscal Court came together for a town hall...
Tips for getting FEMA assistance