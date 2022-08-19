Governor Andy Beshear: Water debris removal projects to start in EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water.

Work is scheduled to start Saturday in Letcher County in waterways by KY-317, KY-343 and KY-805.

