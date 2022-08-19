Football Friday Forecast: Dry start, spotty showers and storms possible later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to Friday! It should be a fairly nice start to the day, but you might need the rain gear for some of the football games this evening.

Today and Tonight

Some fog and comfortable temperatures will greet you as you head out the door. We’ll start your Friday dry, but clouds and rain chances will pick up the deeper into the day we go. Keep your umbrellas handy later this afternoon and early this evening. We should top out in the low 80s early this afternoon. The humidity should stay fairly low, so that should be good for all the fans heading out to the kick-off week of high school football across the mountains this evening.

The rain chances will continue early this evening before tapering off to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s and some fog is possible late.

Weekend Forecast

After a nice break from the rain, the chances stick around into the weekend. Both days have a chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. It will also start to feel a bit more humid at times. Thankfully, at least for Saturday, it looks like we’ll start the day dry. I don’t think we can say the same for Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

Extended Forecast

While scattered rain chances look to continue into the new work and school week, it does look like the first couple of days of next week look to stay below average temperature-wise. We should only top out in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The sun returns by mid-week and that will heat us back up. Summer is not done just yet!

Have a great weekend!

