Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.

Flood victims in need of building materials
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start.

Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not an issue of manpower-- they have the volunteers ready to help. The issue is they need the necessary building materials to start making repairs.

These building materials include sheetrock, flooring (such as plywood) and installation.

The mayor says with several families getting denied from FEMA, these donations of building materials are crucial.

Anyone who wants to donate these materials can drop them off at the Elkhorn Community Church.

If you have any questions at all, the mayor says you can contact him at 606-253-1720.

