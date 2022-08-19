Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread

New government numbers show 2022 is off to a very bad start when it comes to traffic deaths in Kentucky.
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New government numbers show 2022 is off to a very bad start when it comes to traffic deaths in Kentucky.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed 206 people died in Kentucky crashes in the first quarter of 2022.

That is a 27.2% increase over the first quarter of last year, almost four times the national rate.

“When the vehicle miles traveled goes up, so do the incidents of fatalities and crashes,” AAA safety advisor Lynda Lambert said. “But speeding is just a huge factor when you break those numbers down.”

In the first three months of the year, the NHTSA estimates 9,560 people in the US died in crashes, an increase over the same period last year of about 7%.

Kentucky is a part of a cluster of middle Atlantic states, the worst part of the country for rising fatalities according to the NHTSA report.

Not only did fatalities in this area increase 52% over last year, but the same region showed the rate of fatalities was also rising. That means passengers in crashes are more likely to die than last year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

Latest News

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has brought in more than 1,000 volunteers over...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
EKY farmers markets
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
SBA Loan Help
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County