Buffalo Trace Distillery auction to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages...
Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages for people to bid on.(Buffalo Trace Distillery)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buffalo Trace Distillery auctions off highly rare and collectible whiskeys to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

According to Buffalo Trace Distillery, the online auction offered a full line up of some of the distillery’s most coveted collections.

Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages for people to bid on. Those packages include a VIP our of Buffalo Trace Distillery, a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle whiskies, a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection and other exclusive offers.

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devasting,” said Mark Brown, chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery.  “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

The online auction will run from August 18 to August 25.

To learn more about the auction and how you can bid, click or tap here.

