Breathitt County family ‘thankful to be alive’ after home swept away by flood water

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family in Breathitt County said they are thankful to be alive after flood waters destroyed their home.

The creek next to the Fugate family’s house swept away their double wide when flooding hit, and other members of their family were trapped in a nearby house.

“The water has never got over the banks just a little,” said Bridgette Fugate. “Within minutes it started raising. That water within 10 minutes was up to my waist.”

When water began to rise in their home, Bridgett and her husband grabbed their two children and fought against the current to get to safety.

“When you’re scared to death you’ll climb a mountain,” she said.

Fugate’s oldest son, Martin, his wife, Whitney, and his three-year-old child live next door and were woken up by their front door being flung open and water rushing into their house.

“He came out and he’s looking at me like mom what do I do,” said Fugate. “This debris just kept hitting him and he looked over at me and said they’re going to die and I said no they’re not.”

She said she did the only thing she could think of in the moment: Pray.

“The first thing I did is I hit the ground and I lifted my hands up,” said Fugate. “I said father in the name of Jesus please stop the rain and lower the water and you can ask my son the rain slowed down and the water did drop enough for them to come out.”

After a while, water levels went down enough to get the couple and their child out of the home.

“He kind of pitched that child to my husband, and we brought them up here and my husband went back and got to Martin and Whitney,” said Fugate.

She said, though they have lost a lot, she is happy her family is okay.

“We’ve lost everything that we have worked for, for years, but we have our children. We made it,” said Fugate.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.