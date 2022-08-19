Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night.

For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.

The Bobcats have been through a lot, just like many in the community. Governor Beshear toured the damage just days after the water went down there. The first time the governor saw the field, it was in a flyover, and he was shocked to see it on the ground.

Earlier this month we showed you the team practicing at Madison Central when they offered their facilities for the team to practice. The team was surprised with gift cards, and assistant coach Casey Allen was gifted a car after his was destroyed by the flood.

Breathitt Countians are excited to have something to cheer about, and our crew at the game said you can feel the excitement in the air.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer

Latest News

Flood victims in need of building materials
Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.
Flood victims in need of building materials
Flood victims in need of building materials
Black Diamond - Jordan PKG
Black Diamond - Jordan PKG
Central KY Attorneys
Central KY Attorneys