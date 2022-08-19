Appalshop staff working hard to preserve archived items damaged in flood

Appalshop damaged archives
Appalshop damaged archives(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Decades worth of Appalachian history was damaged in the flash flood three weeks ago.

Flood water broke through the Appalshop archive in Whitesburg, which held over fifty years of history. Now, a lot of the memorabilia is damaged.

“The idea of losing all of that would be devastating, and also as an archivist, it’s my responsibility to take care of these things so it’s, in that sense, very important to me,” Appalshop archivist Caroline Rubens said.

Appalshop staff and volunteers are now working hard to save whatever they can, cleaning through 24,000 damaged items.

“It’s a large task to get it spread out and to see what can be recovered through whatever means are available,” Appalshop film director Willa Johnson said.

The staff members have freezer trucks and cleaning supplies ready, but are taking their time to be careful with everything.

“So I just try to take it, it’s a cliche, but I try to take it one day at a time. I try to take it one day at a time. I try to deal with what’s right in front of me. If I tried 24,000 items at once, I wouldn’t be able to do it, but I try to just one day at a time,” Rubens said.

Rubens also said they should have an idea of what all was lost in around a year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
One dead in McCreary County crash

Latest News

Lexington lawyer taking FEMA applicant through process
Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications
Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Johnson County community mourns loss of longtime law enforcement officer
WYMT First Alert Weather
Football Friday Forecast: Dry start, spotty showers and storms possible later