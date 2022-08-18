VFW’s ‘#StillServing’ Campaign recognizes Pike County veteran

Quartermaster Darian Hylton of the Pikeville VFW Post #3769 has been recognized by the national VFW as part of its #StillServing Campaign.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ #StillServing Campaign is bringing attention to and honoring the veterans that once served their country, but are now “#StillServing” their communities. Quartermaster Darian Hylton of the Pikeville VFW Post #3769 is one of those veterans being recognized throughout the campaign.

“The #StillServing campaign is for us to go out into the community and work and, it’s for two parts, one, to help the community members and, two, for the veterans to socialize with each other, develop camaraderie and bonds,” said Hylton.

Hylton has worked with the Pikeville VFW Post to host “Veteran Dog Days at the Pound”, helping animals adjust to life at the Pike County Animal Shelter and adjust to human touch, while also battling veteran depression and PTSD.

Hylton also co-hosts a veterans outreach program called “2nd 6″ which is designed to bring veterans together and socialize.

“We just go there to socialize now, this year, we were trying, during warm months, to do it here at the [Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park] on Tuesday nights at 6:00 and we’ll do that to the last Tuesday in September,” said Hylton. “Then, the first Tuesday in October, we’ll start meeting at the post at 119 Second Street.”

Hylton also has spent thousands of hours working at the Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park and says these programs, as well as the park, helps veterans escape everyday civilian life and come together with other like-minded vets.

“Most of our time is spent talking about families, communities, current events, and things of that nature,” said Hylton. “It just gives us a chance to be around veterans, act like a veteran, and do community projects.”

Hylton added that these programs also encourage membership in veteran service organizations. Whether it be the VFW, DAV, or another organization.

“If a veteran can join my organization, fine, if they want to go to another organization, that’s fine too,” said Hylton, “but as veterans, we can come together and we can help each other and we can help our community.”

Hylton also says he encourages any local veterans to come out to 2nd 6, talk to other veterans, and join a veterans service organization if possible.

