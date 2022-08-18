Storm chances on the increase towards the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch what looks to be an increase in the potential for showers and storms as we head through the close of the work week and into the weekend.

Tonight Through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms were few and far between as we went through this afternoon, and we’re in for a rather comfortable evening in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies will be with us along with a little bit of patchy fog. Lows look to fall back down into the lower 60s overnight.

We’ll bring back a little humidity as we head into the day on Friday as a frontal boundary moves closer to the region. We’ll see sun and clouds in the morning give way to a few showers and storms as we head into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but the possibility will be there. Highs will be warmer as well, getting up into the middle 80s. Anything that develops looks to diminish overnight as we fall back into the middle 60s.

Weekend and Beyond

Another storm system will start to work into the region as we head into the weekend timeframe with a frontal boundary beginning to work through the region. This will lead to showers and storms developing as we head into the afternoon timeframe both on Saturday and Sunday, with perhaps the better chances working in on Sunday. Humidity will be a little higher as well as highs get into the middle 80s. Most activity should diminish overnight as we fall back to partly cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight, lows are back in the middle 60s.

Much of the same late summer pattern as we head into next week, with more spotty to scattered storms as we head through the early part of next week. Highs stay below normal in the upper 70s to near 80° with the clouds and showers around, though models are hinting at the possibility for some drier weather trying to filter in as we head into the middle and later parts of next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.