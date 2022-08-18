Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies.

Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything.

Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters started rising, and his family has lost their house, their cars, and most of their possessions.

“We’re displaced now living with family,” Lucas said.

Thursday afternoon he met with Congressman Barr, who supported the emergency declaration for eastern Kentucky. But Barr said the region is not getting enough help.

“FEMA did respond and the president responded with the declaration, but that’s not good enough because what we’re hearing is that some of the FEMA assistance coming through is delayed and it’s far too little,” Barr said.

Barr suggested putting pressure on FEMA to provide more assistance and using unspent COVID-19 funds to support the region.

Lucas told Barr what families like his are going through.

“Get him to understand that this is not a short-term recovery. This is a long-term recovery, a long-term need that’s going to be there,” Lucas said.

Central staff at ARH said they still need donations and volunteers to assist with loading materials on trucks heading to eastern Kentucky.

You can find more information about that by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Hospital lifting some COVID requirements - Phil
Hospital lifting some COVID requirements - Phil
Christa shared this photo from Homeplace Community Center in Perry County.
Homeplace Community Center working to recover after flood damage
Letcher home damaged by flooding
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
Hal Rogers: A long term solution is needed for EKY flooding