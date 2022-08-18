Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement.

“We all know about road rage. You don’t need anything like that,” said Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson. “We’re all trying to get to the same junction.”

From highway crews, like those working on the weeks-long pavement project on US 23 near the Cassady boulevard intersection, to flood repair projects, Jackson says there are plenty of reasons to pause on the roadways in the weeks to come.

“What they’re doing right now are temporary fixes to try to get the roads back open, so there’s always the possibility that that road could break off some,” said Jackson.

He said the workers who are taking on the task are all working toward the same goal.

“Those folks wanna go home every evening to their loved ones and we want to give them that same courtesy,” said Jackson. “Always give yourself extra breaking distance, stopping distance. You never know when you’re going to be stopped when they’re doing work on a roadway like that.”

On top of maintenance, concerns comes a seasonal shift as schools resume the academic year, adding more drivers to morning and afternoon commutes.

“You know, they’re more apt for folks to have accidents because they’re not expecting school buses to be on the road and more traffic,” Jackson said.

Jackson reminds drivers that school bus safety is crucial and a flashing red stop sign is not a suggestion, but a law.

“If they stop and put that stop sign out there could be a child crossing in front of that bus,” he said.

He said it is important to remember that drivers are all doing the same thing: trying to get somewhere. So, compassion should never take the back seat.

“We just need to be patient and consider our neighbors when we’re driving,” Jackson said.

You can follow the KYTC District 12 road construction delays and projects here and see updates from Pike County Emergency Management here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.