Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and her family have recently been denied FEMA assistance for a fifth time in three weeks.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged.

”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said Tackett. “I’ve lived here, I’ve lived on this property for 33 years, I’ve never seen water come up in the yard, I’ve never seen it break over the bank ever.”

Four generations were living on the property when the flooding hit. Tackett’s and her grandmother’s homes were hit the hardest. She, her husband, and six children have been separated since the damage, living in several homes of family members and friends.

Tackett said she and her family reached out to FEMA for help but were denied. Even after appealing their case, she said they were denied three more times in a single day.

”They have been very nice, and they’ve been very helpful in person. I can’t say anything negative about their character, about them helping, we’ve been there in person, but we’ve gotten four denials,” said Tackett.

Tackett plans to appeal again, keeping her hope alive and remaining thankful that her family was not injured.

“Just gotta keep the faith. That’s it, that’s all there is. Be thankful for what we do have; be thankful that we are still alive, and we are together,” said Tackett, “And we continue to pray for those families that have lost the ultimate losses and have given the ultimate sacrifices for this. I couldn’t imagine.”

On Thursday evening, Tackett said that her appeal was denied a fifth time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

