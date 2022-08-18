Pigskin Previews 2022: Pikeville Panthers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers are heading into the season as state champions, looking to repeat for the first time since the eighties.

Pikeville graduated 15 seniors, but an even bigger senior class steps in to fill their shoes.

“There’s young guys this year that are even stepping up and they know it,” said senior linebacker Devin Derossett. “They know that there’s a role that has to be filled, and Coach Mac, that’s one of the things he stresses, step up.”

The Panthers have a new motto for their victory lap season.

“We went and listened to a speaker this summer and his thing was ‘so what, now what?’” said head coach Chris McNamee “We’ve kind of taken the ‘now what.’ We had a great year last year but now what, now what are we gonna do?”

Aug. 19at Corbin
Aug. 27COVINGTON CATHOLIC (Pike County Bowl)
Sept. 2at Paintsville
Sept. 16BELFRY
Sept. 23LCA
Sept. 30MADISON CENTRAL
Oct. 7at Sayre
Oct. 15Russellville (at Somerset)
Oct. 21HAZARD

