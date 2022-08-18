Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished the 2021 regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997.

Stopped by eventual-state-runners-up LCA, Middlesboro is ready to build on the team’s progress.

“After that game it made us all want to work harder, get in the weight room, lift, get bigger, stronger and just overall better,” said junior quarterback Cayden Grigsby. “I think that will help in the first few games this year and through the end of the season.”

Middlesboro’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Hazard Aug. 26 at Williamsburg Sept. 2 GARRARD COUNTY Sept. 9 at Lynn Camp Sept. 16 HARLAN Sept. 23 at Morgan County Sept. 30 at Breathitt County Oct. 7 LESLIE COUNTY Oct. 28 PINEVILLE

