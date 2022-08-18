Pigskin Previews 2022: Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished the 2021 regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997.

Stopped by eventual-state-runners-up LCA, Middlesboro is ready to build on the team’s progress.

“After that game it made us all want to work harder, get in the weight room, lift, get bigger, stronger and just overall better,” said junior quarterback Cayden Grigsby. “I think that will help in the first few games this year and through the end of the season.”

Middlesboro’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Hazard
Aug. 26at Williamsburg
Sept. 2GARRARD COUNTY
Sept. 9at Lynn Camp
Sept. 16HARLAN
Sept. 23at Morgan County
Sept. 30at Breathitt County
Oct. 7LESLIE COUNTY
Oct. 28PINEVILLE

