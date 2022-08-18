Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher County Cougars

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football practice at Letcher Central takes on a different meaning now than it did coming out of dead period.

“It was hard to even think about playing football for a couple of weeks,” said Cougars head coach Junior Matthews. “I think our kids need it, I think our community needs it. Needs a distraction so we decided we were going to get back out and get after it.”

The team has been through an ordeal nobody expected, with floods impacting their community and a handful of their teammates. The Cougars even took a vote to play the first week.

“I asked my kids if they wanted to do this and two a man, they needed it,” Matthews said. “They need to get on the field. They need some normalcy. Our county was hit really hard from one end to the other. No holler was spared. Every town and every holler and so many people have been displaced.”

In order to bring the normalcy back, Letcher Central looks to keep the engine running by continuing the high powered balanced offense that has made them a district contender.

“I think it’s going to be throwing the ball, spreading out the defense and then running it right up the gut,” said senior quarterback Jonah Little. “I feel like we’re going to have a really good offense this year.”

Letcher Central’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19SHELBY VALLEY
Aug. 26at David Crockett (TN)
Sept. 2PIKE CENTRAL
Sept. 9at Hazard
Sept. 16BREATHITT COUNTY
Sept. 23at Perry Central
Sept. 30HARLAN COUNTY
Oct. 7CLAY COUNTY
Oct. 21at Johnson Central
Oct. 28BOURBON COUNTY

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
A North Carolina family helped bring campers to people left homeless after EKY flooding.
North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County

Latest News

Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats
Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky women’s basketball announces conference schedule
Pigskin Previews 2022: Shelby Valley Wildcats