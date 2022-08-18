Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher County Cougars

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Football practice at Letcher Central takes on a different meaning now than it did coming out of dead period.

“It was hard to even think about playing football for a couple of weeks,” said Cougars head coach Junior Matthews. “I think our kids need it, I think our community needs it. Needs a distraction so we decided we were going to get back out and get after it.”

The team has been through an ordeal nobody expected, with floods impacting their community and a handful of their teammates. The Cougars even took a vote to play the first week.

“I asked my kids if they wanted to do this and two a man, they needed it,” Matthews said. “They need to get on the field. They need some normalcy. Our county was hit really hard from one end to the other. No holler was spared. Every town and every holler and so many people have been displaced.”

In order to bring the normalcy back, Letcher Central looks to keep the engine running by continuing the high powered balanced offense that has made them a district contender.

“I think it’s going to be throwing the ball, spreading out the defense and then running it right up the gut,” said senior quarterback Jonah Little. “I feel like we’re going to have a really good offense this year.”

Letcher Central’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 SHELBY VALLEY Aug. 26 at David Crockett (TN) Sept. 2 PIKE CENTRAL Sept. 9 at Hazard Sept. 16 BREATHITT COUNTY Sept. 23 at Perry Central Sept. 30 HARLAN COUNTY Oct. 7 CLAY COUNTY Oct. 21 at Johnson Central Oct. 28 BOURBON COUNTY

