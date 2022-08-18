Pigskin Previews 2022: Knox Central Panthers

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Corbin assistant coach Dustin Buckner took the role of starting head coach of the Panthers this off-season.

Knox Central will be wearing new jerseys this year as well as sporting a new turf field.

All the changes have created a positive buzz for the team and the community.

“The program’s standing really good,” said Junior right guard Hunter Messer. “I just can’t wait to see the future of it. That’s something I look forward to. Like right now laying down tradition, grounds and all that for the little kids to come up and see what we done and try to be like us.”

Knox Central starts their year with a home game against Clay County, Friday, August 19.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 CLAY COUNTY Aug. 26 BELL COUNTY Sept. 2 at South Laurel Sept. 9 HARLAN COUNTY Sept. 16 at Paintsville Sept. 30 at Bourbon County Oct. 7 at Corbin Oct. 14 WAYNE COUNTY Oct. 21 at Lincoln County Oct. 28 at Breathitt County

