Pigskin Previews 2022: Knox Central Panthers

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Corbin assistant coach Dustin Buckner took the role of starting head coach of the Panthers this off-season.

Knox Central will be wearing new jerseys this year as well as sporting a new turf field.

All the changes have created a positive buzz for the team and the community.

“The program’s standing really good,” said Junior right guard Hunter Messer. “I just can’t wait to see the future of it. That’s something I look forward to. Like right now laying down tradition, grounds and all that for the little kids to come up and see what we done and try to be like us.”

Knox Central starts their year with a home game against Clay County, Friday, August 19.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19CLAY COUNTY
Aug. 26BELL COUNTY
Sept. 2at South Laurel
Sept. 9HARLAN COUNTY
Sept. 16at Paintsville
Sept. 30at Bourbon County
Oct. 7at Corbin
Oct. 14WAYNE COUNTY
Oct. 21at Lincoln County
Oct. 28at Breathitt County

