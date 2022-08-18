Pigskin Previews 2022: Knott Central Patriots

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Patriots have been through an ordeal nobody expected, between floods and the loss of a teammate.

Through the adversity, they say it’s time to step up and band together.

“I don’t take anything for granted now,” senior wide receiver Dawson Stamper said. “Go as hard as I can any chance I get and I just don’t take it for granted.”

Just four weeks before the season was set to kick off, flooding poured into Knott County.

“The water came in and it happened fast,” said senior tight end Matthew Whitt. “The water came in my house and it was going on for hours and hours and it wouldn’t stop and wouldn’t stop. got help from FEMA. It’s just a lot to take in seeing my home like that.”

In the flood relief effort, the Patriots lost one of their teammates, with the death of lineman Aaron “Mick” Crawford.

“He was one of a kind. he never had a bad word to say to anybody,” said senior linebacker Kadon “Rudy” Sparkman. “He always gave you a compliment even if he didn’t know you.”

The team now not letting anything stand in their way of serving their community and their school when it needs it most.

Knott Central’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 26JACKSON COUNTY
Sept. 2at Magoffin County
Sept. 9at Martin County
Sept. 16BETSY LAYNE
Oct. 7MORGAN COUNTY
Oct. 14LESLIE COUNTY
Oct. 28at East Ridge

