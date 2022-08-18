Pigskin Previews 2022: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles soared to a miraculous run in the playoffs in 2022.

With a new coach, the Eagles are ready to make another trip to Kroger Field.

“It’s so sweet to play in December but the silver ones are starting to leave a bad taste in our mouths,” said new head coach and ten-year member of the JC staff Jesse Peck. “We wanna find a way to bring the big gold ones home, they shine a little brighter they’re a little prettier. If we are fortunate enough to make it back, whoever we play I feel like we’ll be ready if we get there.”

Star running back Mason Lawson rejoins the team after a year on the bench with a torn ACL.

“Well for me it was going to physical therapy and then just trying to work my knee to get them back up to the same size, getting explosive again, getting used to football speed, going to camps,” said Lawson.

Johnson Central’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Lafayette Aug. 26 Fern Creek (at Lexington Catholic) Sept. 2 at North Laurel Sept. 10 at Ironton (OH) Sept. 16 WAVERLY (OH) Sept. 30 at Clay County Oct. 7 PERRY CENTRAL Oct. 14 at Harlan County Oct. 21 LETCHER CENTRAL Oct. 28 BELFRY

