Pigskin Previews 2022: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles soared to a miraculous run in the playoffs in 2022.

With a new coach, the Eagles are ready to make another trip to Kroger Field.

“It’s so sweet to play in December but the silver ones are starting to leave a bad taste in our mouths,” said new head coach and ten-year member of the JC staff Jesse Peck. “We wanna find a way to bring the big gold ones home, they shine a little brighter they’re a little prettier. If we are fortunate enough to make it back, whoever we play I feel like we’ll be ready if we get there.”

Star running back Mason Lawson rejoins the team after a year on the bench with a torn ACL.

“Well for me it was going to physical therapy and then just trying to work my knee to get them back up to the same size, getting explosive again, getting used to football speed, going to camps,” said Lawson.

Johnson Central’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Lafayette
Aug. 26Fern Creek (at Lexington Catholic)
Sept. 2at North Laurel
Sept. 10at Ironton (OH)
Sept. 16WAVERLY (OH)
Sept. 30at Clay County
Oct. 7PERRY CENTRAL
Oct. 14at Harlan County
Oct. 21LETCHER CENTRAL
Oct. 28BELFRY

