Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a loss to eventual 1A champions Pikeville, returning senior Max Johnson and the Bulldogs got right to work this offseason.

“The games are won Monday through Thursday, not just on Friday so you got to come in and work every single day,” said senior wide receiver and running back Max Johnson. “You got to work like someone is chasing you.”

Hazard is also returning sophomore starting quarterback Max Pelfrey who threw for over 1,000 yards and connecting for 16 touchdowns.

The re-match versus Pikeville is set for October 21. Hazard’s full schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19MIDDLESBORO
Aug. 26at Harlan County
Sept. 2at Breathitt County
Sept. 9LETCHER CENTRAL
Sept. 23ASHLAND BLAZER
Sept. 30at Somerset
Oct. 7vs Bardstown (EKU)
Oct. 14SAYRE
Oct. 21at Pikeville
Oct. 28at Shelby Valley

