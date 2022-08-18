Pigskin Previews 2022: Hazard Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a loss to eventual 1A champions Pikeville, returning senior Max Johnson and the Bulldogs got right to work this offseason.

“The games are won Monday through Thursday, not just on Friday so you got to come in and work every single day,” said senior wide receiver and running back Max Johnson. “You got to work like someone is chasing you.”

Hazard is also returning sophomore starting quarterback Max Pelfrey who threw for over 1,000 yards and connecting for 16 touchdowns.

The re-match versus Pikeville is set for October 21. Hazard’s full schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 MIDDLESBORO Aug. 26 at Harlan County Sept. 2 at Breathitt County Sept. 9 LETCHER CENTRAL Sept. 23 ASHLAND BLAZER Sept. 30 at Somerset Oct. 7 vs Bardstown (EKU) Oct. 14 SAYRE Oct. 21 at Pikeville Oct. 28 at Shelby Valley

