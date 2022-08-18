Pigskin Previews 2022: Corbin Redhounds

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Up until the region finals, Corbin was the only school in 4A to remain undefeated. A 12-1 final record set the Redhounds up for another historic season.

2022 marks the 100th season of Corbin football.

“Corbin football is just something, I can’t explain the feeling of it, it’s just like one of those things that’s just part of your heart,” said senior kicker and Corbin legacy player Jacob Baker. “The whole city of Corbin and all the Corbin alumni, past football players. I think it’s gonna be a special season for us. "

The Redhounds return several starters on both sides of the ball.

“Our thing is always next guy up, so for us those guys were all great players,” said senior quarterback Cameron Combs. “They’re all doing big things right now but they’re gone and we have to keep building on”

Corbin’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19PIKEVILLE
Aug. 26WHITLEY COUNTY
Sept. 2at Franklin County
Sept. 9PULASKI COUNTY
Sept. 16at Somerset
Sept. 30at Simon Kenton
Oct. 7KNOX CENTRAL
Oct. 14LINCOLN COUNTY
Oct. 21at Wayne County
Oct. 28CAMPBELL COUNTY

