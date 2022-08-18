Pigskin Previews 2022: Corbin Redhounds

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Up until the region finals, Corbin was the only school in 4A to remain undefeated. A 12-1 final record set the Redhounds up for another historic season.

2022 marks the 100th season of Corbin football.

“Corbin football is just something, I can’t explain the feeling of it, it’s just like one of those things that’s just part of your heart,” said senior kicker and Corbin legacy player Jacob Baker. “The whole city of Corbin and all the Corbin alumni, past football players. I think it’s gonna be a special season for us. "

The Redhounds return several starters on both sides of the ball.

“Our thing is always next guy up, so for us those guys were all great players,” said senior quarterback Cameron Combs. “They’re all doing big things right now but they’re gone and we have to keep building on”

Corbin’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 PIKEVILLE Aug. 26 WHITLEY COUNTY Sept. 2 at Franklin County Sept. 9 PULASKI COUNTY Sept. 16 at Somerset Sept. 30 at Simon Kenton Oct. 7 KNOX CENTRAL Oct. 14 LINCOLN COUNTY Oct. 21 at Wayne County Oct. 28 CAMPBELL COUNTY

