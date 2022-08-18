Pigskin Previews 2022: Bell County Bobcats

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are hard at work to make sure this season ends in triumph.

In the playoffs, Bell County was defeated by Belfry but bounced back immediately.

“We got beat by Belfry on Friday night and Monday we came into school and got to work,” said head coach Dudley Hilton. “We had about 40 in the weight room, we took off right then. We didn’t wait until January.”

Bell County is ready to make an impact in 3A as a tough team.

“I want them to think that that was the most well organized, hard working, hard hitting team they’ve played in their entire life,” said junior linebacker Daniel Thomas. “I want them to know that that was a team and not an individual stud that took them apart.”

Bell County’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 NORTH LAUREL Aug. 26 at Knox Central Sept. 9 at Lincoln County Sept. 16 WHITLEY COUNTY Sept. 23 MCCREARY CENTRAL Sept. 30 at Rockcastle County Oct. 7 at Garrard County Oct. 14 PULASKI COUNTY Oct. 21 ESTILL COUNTY Oct. 28 at Harlan County

