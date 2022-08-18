Pigskin Previews 2022: Bell County Bobcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats are hard at work to make sure this season ends in triumph.

In the playoffs, Bell County was defeated by Belfry but bounced back immediately.

“We got beat by Belfry on Friday night and Monday we came into school and got to work,” said head coach Dudley Hilton. “We had about 40 in the weight room, we took off right then. We didn’t wait until January.”

Bell County is ready to make an impact in 3A as a tough team.

“I want them to think that that was the most well organized, hard working, hard hitting team they’ve played in their entire life,” said junior linebacker Daniel Thomas. “I want them to know that that was a team and not an individual stud that took them apart.”

Bell County’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19NORTH LAUREL
Aug. 26at Knox Central
Sept. 9at Lincoln County
Sept. 16WHITLEY COUNTY
Sept. 23MCCREARY CENTRAL
Sept. 30at Rockcastle County
Oct. 7at Garrard County
Oct. 14PULASKI COUNTY
Oct. 21ESTILL COUNTY
Oct. 28at Harlan County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter

Latest News

Pigskin Preview Show - A Block
Pigskin Preview Show - A Block
Pigskin Preview Show - D Block
Pigskin Preview Show - D Block
Pigskin Preview Show - C Block
Pigskin Preview Show - C Block
Pigskin Preview Show - E Block
Pigskin Preview Show - E Block
Pigskin Preview Show - G Block
Pigskin Preview Show - G Block