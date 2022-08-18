Pigskin Previews 2022: Belfry Pirates

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - From starting 0-5 to winning the 3A state title in 2021, the Pirates want to pick up right where they left off.

“After you do it once, you kind of want to keep the tradition going,” said senior lineman Brayden Spears. “It’s kind of a tradition here, the winning tradition, so it always feels good when you put another ring on your finger.”

The loss of star running back Isaac Dixon presents a challenge, but head coach Phillip Haywood is ready focus on the 2022 team.

“We can talk about last season all we want but it’s time to kick off this year, ‘’ said Haywood. “It’s time to get our kids playing this season and it’s great to build off of a great finish like we had last year but at the same time you need to remember that’s the past and each team has its own identity.”

Belfry kicks off the season at home against Pulaski County, Friday, August 19.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 PULASKI COUNTY Aug. 26 BOURBON COUNTY Sept. 2 at LCA Sept. 9 CENTRAL Sept. 16 at Pikeville Sept. 23 at Magoffin County Sept. 30 FLOYD CENTRAL Oct. 14 at Lawrence County Oct. 21 PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL Oct. 28 at Johnson Central

