Pigskin Preview: Southwestern Warriors

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Warriors are coming off of a sixth straight regional runner up performance that saw them fall to Fredrick Douglass 37-6 to end 2021.

With some key returning players including the likes of senior running back Tanner Wright who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, the team is hoping to get past the regional this year.

Head coach Jason Foley enters his fourth season leading the warriors and is excited about what his team is bringing to the table.

“Well we had a great season last year, " said Foley. “Any time you win the district championship we’re always satisfied with that, we got to the region, got to that final eight game and came up short obviously. As a team and as a program we want to try to get over that hump. It was a good year last but we’ve kinda moved on to this season and we’re excited about what we got and what the potential is.”

The Warriors start the season on the road against Madison Southern, Friday, August 19.

