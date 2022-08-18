Pigskin Preview 2022: Pulaski County Maroons

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Maroon’s return two all-state receivers in Chandler Godby and Barek Williams.

After the departure of former starting quarterback Drew Polston, Bryson Duggar is set to lead after a promising offseason.

“Everyone kinda asks me that, it’s a big role to fill,” said Duggar. “I mean from Riley Hole, Wiley Cain to Drew, I can’t really fill in those shoes but I’m just gonna try and be me and just do whatever I can to best help the team.”

Pulaski County is coming off a district championship loss to cross town rival Southwestern. The re-match of the two teams is set for October 21.

The Maroons kick things off with a road match against defending 3A champion, the Belfry Pirates, Friday, August 19.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Belfry
Aug. 26WAYNE COUNTY
Sept. 2LINCOLN COUNTY
Sept. 9at Corbin
Sept. 16at Madison Southern
Sept. 23WHITLEY COUNTY
Sept. 30at South Laurel
Oct. 7NORTH LAUREL
Oct. 14at Bell County
Oct. 21at Southwestern

