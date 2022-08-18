Pigskin Preview 2022: Pulaski County Maroons
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Maroon’s return two all-state receivers in Chandler Godby and Barek Williams.
After the departure of former starting quarterback Drew Polston, Bryson Duggar is set to lead after a promising offseason.
“Everyone kinda asks me that, it’s a big role to fill,” said Duggar. “I mean from Riley Hole, Wiley Cain to Drew, I can’t really fill in those shoes but I’m just gonna try and be me and just do whatever I can to best help the team.”
Pulaski County is coming off a district championship loss to cross town rival Southwestern. The re-match of the two teams is set for October 21.
The Maroons kick things off with a road match against defending 3A champion, the Belfry Pirates, Friday, August 19.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 19
|at Belfry
|Aug. 26
|WAYNE COUNTY
|Sept. 2
|LINCOLN COUNTY
|Sept. 9
|at Corbin
|Sept. 16
|at Madison Southern
|Sept. 23
|WHITLEY COUNTY
|Sept. 30
|at South Laurel
|Oct. 7
|NORTH LAUREL
|Oct. 14
|at Bell County
|Oct. 21
|at Southwestern
