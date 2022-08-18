Pigskin Preview 2022: Pulaski County Maroons

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Maroon’s return two all-state receivers in Chandler Godby and Barek Williams.

After the departure of former starting quarterback Drew Polston, Bryson Duggar is set to lead after a promising offseason.

“Everyone kinda asks me that, it’s a big role to fill,” said Duggar. “I mean from Riley Hole, Wiley Cain to Drew, I can’t really fill in those shoes but I’m just gonna try and be me and just do whatever I can to best help the team.”

Pulaski County is coming off a district championship loss to cross town rival Southwestern. The re-match of the two teams is set for October 21.

The Maroons kick things off with a road match against defending 3A champion, the Belfry Pirates, Friday, August 19.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Belfry Aug. 26 WAYNE COUNTY Sept. 2 LINCOLN COUNTY Sept. 9 at Corbin Sept. 16 at Madison Southern Sept. 23 WHITLEY COUNTY Sept. 30 at South Laurel Oct. 7 NORTH LAUREL Oct. 14 at Bell County Oct. 21 at Southwestern

