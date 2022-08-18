Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel.

The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.

Sheriff’s officials urge community members with information to share it with law enforcement.

