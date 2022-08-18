One dead in McCreary County crash

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County.

The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old Tyler M. Chitwood of Whitley City was driving his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on KY-92 when he tried to pass a 2010 Sterling tractor trailer driven by 65-year-old Herbert Stevens of Whitley City. Stevens was turning onto Oscar Bell Road when Chitwood hit him.

Chitwood was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. Stevens was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Knott Central Football Head Coach Joe Beder resigns

Latest News

Still Serving - August 17, 2022
Still Serving - August 17, 2022
Police car
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
Quartermaster Darian Hylton of the Pikeville VFW Post #3769 has been recognized by the national...
VFW’s ‘#StillServing’ Campaign recognizes Pike County veteran
Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park
VFW’s ‘#StillServing’ Campaign recognizes Pike County veteran - 6pm