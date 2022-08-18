One dead in McCreary County crash

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County.

The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old Tyler M. Chitwood of Whitley City was driving his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on KY-92 when he tried to pass a 2010 Sterling tractor trailer driven by 65-year-old Herbert Stevens of Whitley City. Stevens was turning onto Oscar Bell Road when Chitwood hit him.

Chitwood was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. Stevens was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

