Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

The trailer for "Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Addams family is back, thanks to a new Netflix series by director Tim Burton.

The trailer for “Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released.

It shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The role of Wednesday is played by “You” star Jenna Ortega. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990′s “Addams Family” films, is also set to appear in the series.

The series features eight episodes and will be released in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
A North Carolina family helped bring campers to people left homeless after EKY flooding.
North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives