Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled

Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.
Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled.

The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard.

Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon County’s Travis Perry and Kaleb Glenn were set to play in the game organized by ESPN’s Seth Greenberg.

Sheppard and Perry were previously denied waivers by the KHSAA to participate in the game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Letcher Central wins 53rd District Title
Bryan Dean hired as new Letcher Central baseball coach
Letcher Central voted to start their season on time and now looks to get over the hump in the...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Letcher Central Cougars
Pigskin Previews 2022: Breathitt County Bobcats