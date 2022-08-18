Midwest Charity Classic for EKY flood relief cancelled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The charity game featuring top players from across the country has been cancelled.

The Midwest Charity Classic, which pledged to donate all proceeds to Eastern Kentucky flood relief, has been cancelled, WYMT confirms with the family of Reed Sheppard.

Top recruits including Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Lyon County’s Travis Perry and Kaleb Glenn were set to play in the game organized by ESPN’s Seth Greenberg.

Sheppard and Perry were previously denied waivers by the KHSAA to participate in the game.

