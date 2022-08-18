Many districts helping furnish Knott Co. Schools after flooding

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County is one of many school districts forced to push back their start dates because of flood damage.

“Hindman Elementary had around two foot of water, Knott Central got 4-8 inches, vocational school had around three feet in the classroom area,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said.

Their new start date is September 19, but to get their schools ready for opening day, they need help from fellow school districts.

“For our school system to reach out to the school systems in eastern Kentucky is the right thing to do and the first thing we thought of,” said Kim Croley, the Corbin Board of Education chair.

Corbin Independent Schools are collecting books to help Knott County Schools rebuild their libraries.

“She was able to contact and ask about what the immediate needs were and we reached out to our community and sent out information and were able to raise $2,000,” Corbin Independent Schools Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Davis said.

In Bracken County, they’ve donated everything from paper towels to 100 school desks.

“When the community came out with cleaning supplies it wasn’t just a few things, we had pallets of things. We had large items, it was something that was truly amazing,” Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said.

Superintendent Hoover said their September 19 start date wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of so many school districts.

“No words can express the gratitude that we have here, not counting for the support that we have observed over the last few weeks. It’s just it is heartfelt as people come in and they give their all,” Hoover said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.