Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years.

“Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith.

On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in their back yard at its banks but thought nothing of it.

“Nothing that it hadn’t been before,” he said.

So, Smith took a shower.

“When I came back out I looked up to the back door and it was already up my back steps so it had risen that fast,” he said.

In no time, water was coming through his floors, moving furniture around the house and destroying items as it continued to rise.

Smith’s wife was in a wheelchair and unable to fight the current rushing through their home.

“We could have gotten out at one point but I couldn’t leave her behind,” he said.

As water continued to rise, Smith put a post on Facebook asking for help.

The water had nearly reached his wife’s chest by the time a group of people came to help.

“We’re very grateful for them. They’re like superheroes,” said Smith. “I don’t know if I was being naïve or if it was my faith. I hope to think it was my faith.”

Now, he and his wife are left cleaning up decades of memories, with only a little money from insurance to help.

“We had no bills. Now I’m going to have to, I have flood insurance, but I only get $32,000 that’s a good starting point,” said Smith.

