Homeplace Community Center working to recover after flood damage

Christa shared this photo from Homeplace Community Center in Perry County.
Christa shared this photo from Homeplace Community Center in Perry County.
By Chandler Wilcox and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center.

The log cabin in which Homeplace started was damaged heavily in the recent flash flooding that hit the region.

Community members have a meeting planned Thursday night at 7 to try and save the building they relate many happy memories with.

The directors of Homeplace did not comment on the situation. The recently released a statement saying they want to do what is safest for the community and are looking to rebuild in another location.

We will have more on this story tonight on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Deputy Tim Clark, who is leading the investigation on this case, says the person responsible...
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
Many Eastern Kentuckians are getting by with temporary living conditions.
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Hospital lifting some COVID requirements - Phil
Hospital lifting some COVID requirements - Phil
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr met with Brian Lucas, an ARH employee who lost everything due to EKY...
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
Letcher home damaged by flooding
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
Hal Rogers: A long term solution is needed for EKY flooding