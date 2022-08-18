Homeplace Community Center working to recover after flood damage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, many generations of Kentuckians have memories about the Homeplace Community Center.

The log cabin in which Homeplace started was damaged heavily in the recent flash flooding that hit the region.

Community members have a meeting planned Thursday night at 7 to try and save the building they relate many happy memories with.

The directors of Homeplace did not comment on the situation. The recently released a statement saying they want to do what is safest for the community and are looking to rebuild in another location.

